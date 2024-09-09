USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Noe Hernandez, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), takes the Navy-wide E5 advancement exam on the mess decks of Essex, Sept. 12, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)