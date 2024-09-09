Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing takes off during exercise Titan Fury 24-7 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 13, 2024. The KC-135s conducted minimum-interval takeoffs, a critical procedure used in aviation to ensure that aircraft can safely take off and climb to their assigned altitude without interfering with other aircraft's flight paths. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd ARW is engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8641520
    VIRIN: 240913-F-AV319-1024
    Resolution: 4100x2728
    Size: 361.34 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities
    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities
    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities
    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities
    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Power
    Rapid Global Mobility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download