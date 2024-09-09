92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing takes off during exercise Titan Fury 24-7 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 13, 2024. The KC-135s conducted minimum-interval takeoffs, a critical procedure used in aviation to ensure that aircraft can safely take off and climb to their assigned altitude without interfering with other aircraft's flight paths. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd ARW is engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)