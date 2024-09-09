A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing takes off during exercise Titan Fury 24-7 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 13, 2024. The KC-135s conducted minimum-interval takeoffs, a critical procedure used in aviation to ensure that aircraft can safely take off and climb to their assigned altitude without interfering with other aircraft's flight paths. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd ARW is engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8641518
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-AV319-1015
|Resolution:
|2974x1979
|Size:
|400.2 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.