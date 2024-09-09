I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Henton, a team leader with psychological operations company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in annual chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2024. The training was held to familiarize Marines with their personal protective equipment against a CBRN attack and build confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gregory Hudson)