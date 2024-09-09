I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber

A U.S. Marine participates in annual chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2024. The training was held to familiarize Marines with their personal protective equipment against a CBRN attack and build confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gregory Hudson)
|09.13.2024
|09.13.2024 18:33
|8641506
|240913-M-OH768-1451
|7029x4688
|2.21 MB
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
