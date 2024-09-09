Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gregory Hudson 

    I MEF Information Group

    A U.S. Marine participates in annual chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2024. The training was held to familiarize Marines with their personal protective equipment against a CBRN attack and build confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gregory Hudson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8641506
    VIRIN: 240913-M-OH768-1451
    Resolution: 7029x4688
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Gregory Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber
    I MIG Marines Conduct Gas Chamber

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gas
    CBRN
    Marines
    Training
    I MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download