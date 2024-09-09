AMCOM hosts data analytics event, embraces AI

Graphic courtesy of the Department of Defense
The Department of Defense released an updated AI strategy in 2023. It focuses strategic efforts on several interdependent goals that support the DoD AI hierarchy of needs — a pyramid with quality data as its foundation and responsible AI as its peak.
