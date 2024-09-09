Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson speaks to attendees at the second annual Data Analytics Day held Sept. 10 in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. She said, “As I think about data analytics from my perspective, I think about driving decision-making.”
AMCOM hosts data analytics event, embraces AI
