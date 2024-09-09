726 ACS exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt Pavelka, assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron, checks fuel storage at a deployed radar location during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. This exercise was conducted to test agile combat employment and readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)