726 ACS exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt Pavelka, assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron, checks fuel storage at a deployed radar location during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. This exercise was conducted to test agile combat employment and readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8641113
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-RN612-1021
|Resolution:
|7603x5069
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
