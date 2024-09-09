726 ACS exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Michael Williams, assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron, sets up a generator at a deployed radar location during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. The 726 ACS is prepared to pack up and head out the door at any time, in only 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)