    726 ACS exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    726 ACS exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Michael Williams, assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron, sets up a generator at a deployed radar location during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. The 726 ACS is prepared to pack up and head out the door at any time, in only 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    This work, 726 ACS exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

