VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time

First Class Petty Officer (AWF1) Gavin Naughton, standing, coordinates buoy drops with flight station while Second Class Petty Officer (AWF2) Cody Buckingham, kneeling next to main cabin door, awaits direction to deploy research buoys ahead of Hurricane Francine. AWFC Fred Lewis, foreground, coordinates the next buoy to hand to Second Class Petty Officer (AWF2) Buckingham. The squadron deployed 16 buoys ahead of Hurricane Francine’s landfall off the coast of Louisiana. Four different variations of buoys were used for data collection to include four submersibles, six spotters, three Directional Wave Spectra Drifters, and three Surface Wave Instrument Floats with Tracking. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Avery Nwokike)