VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Scientific Development Squadron ONE (VXS) 1 Chief Petty Officer (AWFC) Fred Lewis and First Class Petty Officer (AFW1) Gavin Naughton prepare A-DWSD buoys for Tuesday’s NHCI science flight ahead of hurricane Francine at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Md. on Sept. 9, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Avery Nwokike)