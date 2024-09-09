Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time

    PATUXENT RIVER, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Scientific Development Squadron ONE (VXS) 1 Chief Petty Officer (AWFC) Fred Lewis and First Class Petty Officer (AFW1) Gavin Naughton prepare A-DWSD buoys for Tuesday’s NHCI science flight ahead of hurricane Francine at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Md. on Sept. 9, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Avery Nwokike)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8640583
    VIRIN: 240909-N-NO204-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time
    VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    Meteorology
    Dropsonde
    Tropical Cyclone
    VXS-1
    NHCI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download