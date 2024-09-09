ew York Governor Kathy Hochul recognizes the New York National Guard.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to members of the New York National Guard and the press, during a Sept. 12, 2024 ceremony held at the Harlem Armory in New York City, recognizing members of the New York National Guard and the New york Naval Militia for their role in serving the citizens of the New York. Hochul presented awards to four service members and also praised the National Guard for helping to lower crime in the New York City subway system. ( Photo by Don Pollard, courtesy New York Governor's Office.)