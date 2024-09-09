ew York Governor Kathy Hochul recognizes the New York National Guard.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to members of the New York National Guard and the press, during a Sept. 12, 2024 ceremony held at the Harlem Armory in New York City, recognizing members of the New York National Guard and the New york Naval Militia for their role in serving the citizens of the New York. Hochul presented awards to four service members and also praised the National Guard for helping to lower crime in the New York City subway system. ( Photo by Don Pollard, courtesy New York Governor's Office.)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
