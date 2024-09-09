ew York Governor Kathy Hochul recognizes the New York National Guard.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul recognizes the New York National Guard.

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul recognizes the New York National Guard.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Major General Michael Natali, assistant adjutant general, Army for the New York National Guard, center, pose with members of the New York National Guard and New York Naval Militia who she recognized at a Sept. 12, 2024 event at the Harlem Armory in New York City. Hochul praised the members of New York's military forces for the role they have played in lowering crime in the subway and serving the people of New York.
    (Photo by Don Pollard, courtesy New York Governor's Office.)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 12:44
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
