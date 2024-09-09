ew York Governor Kathy Hochul recognizes the New York National Guard.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Major General Michael Natali, assistant adjutant general, Army for the New York National Guard, center, pose with members of the New York National Guard and New York Naval Militia who she recognized at a Sept. 12, 2024 event at the Harlem Armory in New York City. Hochul praised the members of New York's military forces for the role they have played in lowering crime in the subway and serving the people of New York.

(Photo by Don Pollard, courtesy New York Governor's Office.)