Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call

    PACIFIC GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Daniel Linehan 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240223-N-ZZ999-1623 PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2024) Climate Security Fellows and faculty from NPS get exposure to marine science research at Hopkins Marine Station on Monterey Bay. At right, Ashley Blawas, a postdoctoral scholar in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability’s Oceans Department, shows a tracking tag she developed for measuring the heart rate of whales. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8640555
    VIRIN: 240223-N-ZZ999-1623
    Resolution: 4167x2236
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PACIFIC GROVE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Linehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call
    Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call
    Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call
    Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation&rsquo;s Call

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    climate change
    research
    partnerships
    Climate Action 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download