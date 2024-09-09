240223-N-ZZ999-1623 PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2024) Climate Security Fellows and faculty from NPS get exposure to marine science research at Hopkins Marine Station on Monterey Bay. At right, Ashley Blawas, a postdoctoral scholar in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability’s Oceans Department, shows a tracking tag she developed for measuring the heart rate of whales. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)
Inaugural NPS and Stanford Climate Security Fellows Answer the Nation’s Call
