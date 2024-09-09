Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Eric Czerwinski, Air Mobility Command Museum deputy director, leads a tour for Leadership Delaware Inc. at the AMC Museum at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 6, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Ellis, 436th Mission Support Group commander, briefed LDI members on the Dover AFB mission, shared his knowledge and answered questions from members. LDI is a nonprofit that recruits young leaders from Delaware to develop them into leaders that can foster positive change in their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:28
    Photo ID: 8640109
    VIRIN: 240906-F-HB412-1131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB
    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB
    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB
    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB
    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB
    Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download