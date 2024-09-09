Leadership Delaware Inc visits Dover AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Ellis, 436th Mission Support Group commander, speaks at a mission brief for Leadership Delaware Inc. at the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 6, 2024. Ellis briefed LDI members on the Dover AFB mission, shared his knowledge and answered questions from its members. LDI is a nonprofit that recruits young leaders from Delaware to develop them into leaders that can foster positive change in their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)