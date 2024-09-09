3rd ABCT uses drones to spot artillery fires in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army fires support specialists assigned to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, train on the utilization of a Matrice drone to spot artillery fires in Torun, Poland, Sep. 12, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Jason Harriman)