    3rd ABCT uses drones to spot artillery fires in Poland [Image 4 of 4]

    TORUN, POLAND

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kim Solomon, a fires support specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, trains on the utilization of a Matrice drone to spot artillery fires in Torun, Poland, Sep. 12, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Jason Harriman)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
