Soldier of the Month Coin Presentation, Task Force Commando

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Wesley Eminger and Master Sgt. Jon Ring, the command team assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, award Soldiers the battalion’s coin for their hard work and dedication in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, September 7, 2024. The foundation of any organization is the people within it, making the importance of strong leaders essential for its success, regardless of the rank they hold. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)