Soldier of the Month Coin Presentation, Task Force Commando

U.S. Army Spc. Nathaniel Vincent and Sgts. Frank Damroze, Christian French, Alan Sam, and Quentin Foster, all assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, receive recognition from their command teams for their hard work and dedication in the U.S Central Command area of operations, September 7, 2024. The foundation of any organization is the people within it, making the importance of strong leaders essential for its success, regardless of the rank they hold. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)