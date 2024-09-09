Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST PERTH, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 5, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and players from WA Cricket pose for a group photo during a community relations event at WACA Ground in East Perth, Western Australia, Australia, while the submarine tender conducts a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 5. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)