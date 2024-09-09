Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket

    EAST PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    EAST PERTH, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 5, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and players from WA Cricket answer questions at the “High-Performance Behaviors Workshop” during a community relations event at WACA Ground in East Perth, Western Australia, Australia, while the submarine tender conducts a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 5. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 04:34
    Photo ID: 8639848
    VIRIN: 240905-N-MH959-1004
    Resolution: 5535x3690
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: EAST PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket
    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket
    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket
    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket
    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket
    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket
    Emory S. Land Sailors Play Cricket With WA Cricket

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39
    HMAS Stirling
    AUKUS
    WA Cricket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download