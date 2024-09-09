Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Aric, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, poses for a portrait after a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 11, 2024. The attacks 23 years ago killed 2,977 people when terrorists hijacked commercial planes and deliberately flew them into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex, and into the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)