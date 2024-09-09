Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Aric, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, poses for a portrait after a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 11, 2024. The attacks 23 years ago killed 2,977 people when terrorists hijacked commercial planes and deliberately flew them into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex, and into the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8639836
    VIRIN: 240910-F-MO337-1106
    Resolution: 5270x3506
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen
    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen
    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen
    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen
    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen
    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen
    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Responders
    9/11
    Sept. 11
    CE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download