U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 11, 2024. The attacks of 9/11 caused the deaths of 441 first responders, the greatest loss of emergency responders on a single day in American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8639835
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-MO337-1086
|Resolution:
|4706x3131
|Size:
|747.17 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.