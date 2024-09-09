Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 11, 2024. The attacks of 9/11 caused the deaths of 441 first responders, the greatest loss of emergency responders on a single day in American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)