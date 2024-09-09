Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB pays tribute to those fallen [Image 6 of 7]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 11, 2024. The attacks of 9/11 caused the deaths of 441 first responders, the greatest loss of emergency responders on a single day in American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8639835
    VIRIN: 240910-F-MO337-1086
    Resolution: 4706x3131
    Size: 747.17 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
