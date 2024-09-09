Ms. Yi Ok Yop Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award During Retirement Ceremony After 48 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) ring off Yi, Ok Yop following her retirement ceremony at the Navy Club on Busan Navy Base, Busan, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2024. The ceremony marked the end of Yi’s 48 years of distinguished civilian service. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Robert A. Moses)