    Ms. Yi Ok Yop Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award During Retirement Ceremony After 48 Years of Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Ms. Yi Ok Yop Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award During Retirement Ceremony After 48 Years of Service

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) ring off Yi, Ok Yop following her retirement ceremony at the Navy Club on Busan Navy Base, Busan, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2024. The ceremony marked the end of Yi’s 48 years of distinguished civilian service. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Robert A. Moses)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8639652
    VIRIN: 240912-N-PA218-1002
    Resolution: 4344x3631
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Ms. Yi Ok Yop Retires After 48 Years of Civilian Service to the U.S. Navy
    Ms. Yi Ok Yop Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award During Retirement Ceremony After 48 Years of Service

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNFK Budget Officer Retires After 48 Years of Civilian Service

