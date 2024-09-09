Ms. Yi Ok Yop Retires After 48 Years of Civilian Service to the U.S. Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, Commander,

Naval Forces Korea, presents Yi, Ok Yop with a Meritorious Civilian Service Award, which recognized 48 years of distinguished civilian service, during Yi’s retirement ceremony at the Navy Club on Busan Navy Base, Busan, South Korea, Sept. 12. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy

photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Robert A. Moses)