    Ms. Yi Ok Yop Retires After 48 Years of Civilian Service to the U.S. Navy [Image 1 of 2]

    Ms. Yi Ok Yop Retires After 48 Years of Civilian Service to the U.S. Navy

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, Commander,
    Naval Forces Korea, presents Yi, Ok Yop with a Meritorious Civilian Service Award, which recognized 48 years of distinguished civilian service, during Yi’s retirement ceremony at the Navy Club on Busan Navy Base, Busan, South Korea, Sept. 12. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy
    photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Robert A. Moses)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 01:35
    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ms. Yi Ok Yop Retires After 48 Years of Civilian Service to the U.S. Navy [Image 2 of 2], by SA Robert Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ms. Yi Ok Yop Receives Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award During Retirement Ceremony After 48 Years of Service

    CNFK Budget Officer Retires After 48 Years of Civilian Service

    BUSAN
    celebration
    retirement
    cnfk

