Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard crew members receive a narcotics offload from the Royal Canadian Navy, Sept. 12, 2024. The Royal Canadian Navy worked on patrol with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment to support the counter-narcotics mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)