Montana National Guard hosts Aviation Family Day

The 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion and community partners hosted the 2024 Helena Aviation Day on 7 September. This event provided Soldier’s families and members of the community the opportunity to tour aviation facilities, see aircraft displays, participate in spouse flights, and learn more about aviation job opportunities.



Thanks to the Helena Airport Authority, Boeing Helena, Pioneer Aerostructures, the 120th Airlift Wing, Boy Scouts Troop 214 and everyone who participated for helping make this event a success!