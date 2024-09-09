180FW Airmen Participate in Adopt-a-Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah Wasserback and Airman 1st Class Alexander Von Bargen, both engine mechanics assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, picks up trash on the side of the road during an adopt-a-road clean-up effort in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2024. More than 20 Airmen participated in this event, collecting 24 bags of trash in an effort to keep the toledo area cleaner, greener and more sustainable. Partnering with Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, through the Adopt-A-Road program is another way the 180FW continues to honor our commitment to our communities and environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)