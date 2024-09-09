Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Airmen Participate in Adopt-a-Road [Image 2 of 4]

    180FW Airmen Participate in Adopt-a-Road

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah Wasserback and Airman 1st Class Alexander Von Bargen, both engine mechanics assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, pick up trash on the side of the road during an adopt-a-road clean-up effort in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2024. More than 20 Airmen participated in this event, collecting 24 bags of trash in an effort to keep the toledo area cleaner, greener and more sustainable. Partnering with Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, through the Adopt-A-Road program is another way the 180FW continues to honor our commitment to our communities and environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8638432
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-AG271-1030
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 18.56 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Airmen Participate in Adopt-a-Road [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

