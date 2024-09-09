Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Michael Orestes, Residency Program Director and Otolaryngology Consultant to the Surgeon General and otolaryngology resident U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Nathaniel Miller, visit a patient in post-op following a successful total laryngectomy during a two-week humanitarian and readiness mission in Honduras Aug. 17-31.