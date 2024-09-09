Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras

U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Michael Orestes, Residency Program Director and Otolaryngology Consultant to the Surgeon General and otolaryngology resident U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Nathaniel Miller, visit a patient in post-op following a successful total laryngectomy during a two-week humanitarian and readiness mission in Honduras Aug. 17-31.
