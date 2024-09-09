Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Michael Orestes, Residency Program Director and Otolaryngology Consultant to the Surgeon General, visits with a patient who underwent a successful total laryngectomy during a two-week humanitarian and readiness mission in Honduras Aug. 17-31.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:20
    Photo ID: 8637995
    VIRIN: 240912-D-AB123-1008
    Resolution: 855x1333
    Size: 181.41 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras
    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed/NCR team conducts humanitarian, readiness mission in Honduras

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    Walter Reed
    humanitarian mission
    readiness
    Honduras
    otolaryngology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download