    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DPW undergoes assessment on External Environmental Performance to ensure compliance, sustainability [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DPW undergoes assessment on External Environmental Performance to ensure compliance, sustainability

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The U.S. Army Environmental Command (USAEC) is conducting an External Environmental Performance Assessment System (EPAS) at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. The assessment began on Sept. 9 and will conclude on Sept. 19, culminating in an out-brief with the garrison commander. The EPAS is a program designed to provide Army commanders with a comprehensive evaluation of environmental risks related to their facilities and missions. (Courtesy photo) Managed by the U.S. Army Environmental Command (USAEC), the EPAS is conducted at all U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) installations every three years.

