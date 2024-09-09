USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DPW undergoes assessment on External Environmental Performance to ensure compliance, sustainability

Courtesy Photo | Col. Vance Brunner, commander of U.S. Army Environmental Command (fourth from right)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Vance Brunner, commander of U.S. Army Environmental Command (fourth from right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Cardenas Jr. (center), USAEC, gather for a group photo with Environmental Performance Assessment System (EPAS) assessors and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Department of Public Works Environmental Management Division (DPW EMD) staff in occasion of the External Environmental Performance Assessment conducted at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 11. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The U.S. Army Environmental Command (USAEC) is conducting an External Environmental Performance Assessment System (EPAS) at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. The assessment, which began Sept. 9, is set to conclude Sept. 19, culminating in an out-briefing with the garrison commander.



The Environmental Performance Assessment System (EPAS) is a program designed to provide Army commanders with a comprehensive evaluation of environmental risks related to their facilities and missions. Managed by the U.S. Army Environmental Command (USAEC), the EPAS is conducted at all U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) installations every three years.



The assessment focuses on both the Environmental Management System (EMS) and compliance with environmental regulations. A typical assessment team, consisting of six to eight subject-matter experts from USAEC and the Army garrison, spends a week on-site to ensure compliance with laws such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Hazardous Waste regulations, as well as Department of Defense and Army requirements.



This year's assessment holds particular significance as it marks the first major event for the new USAEC Commander, Col. Vance M. Brunner, who took command on June 27. He is accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco J. Cardenas Jr., USAEC.



During the initial days, Brunner and Cardenas engaged with EPAS assessors and the garrison’s Department of Public Works Environmental Management Division (DPW EMD) staff, promoting a collaborative atmosphere focused on environmental compliance and sustainability.



The findings from the EPAS will be a central topic at the upcoming quarterly Environmental Quality Control Committee (EQCC) meeting, where discussions will center on compliance and future initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental practices at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



As the assessment progresses, the USAEC remains dedicated to ensuring that the garrison meets its environmental obligations while promoting a culture of sustainability among its personnel.



