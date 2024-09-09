Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Boxer holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Adam Randle, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Athens, Tennessee, gives remarks during a September 11th remembrance ceremony on the mess decks while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, September 11, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 07:49
    Photo ID: 8637322
    VIRIN: 240911-N-ME861-1050
    Resolution: 2414x3380
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Boxer holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

