Boxer holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Adam Randle, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Athens, Tennessee, gives remarks during a September 11th remembrance ceremony on the mess decks while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, September 11, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)