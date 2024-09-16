Boxer Remembers the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney | Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Adam Randle, assigned to the Wasp-class...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney | Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Adam Randle, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Athens, Tennessee, gives remarks during a September 11th remembrance ceremony on the mess decks while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, September 11, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) held a ceremony to remember and reflect on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks while under way in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 11, 2024.



Boxer’s Chief Petty Officer (CPO) selectees were in charge of putting on the ceremony, which recalled the timeline of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost in New York City, Washington D.C., and Somerset County, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. Sailors assigned to Boxer, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, Phibron 5 and Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) gathered on the ship’s mess decks to observe the event.



Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Adam Randle reflected on how 9/11 was his call to action.



“Alan Jackson has a song called ‘Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning That September Day?’ Well, that day, I was a junior in high school walking into an American History class that had started at 9 am.” Randle said.



Randle shared his memory of September 11th, 2001, and the feelings of wrath, fear, and uncertainty he felt watching the news and seeing cops and firefighters run into burning buildings, people running from debris as the towers collapsed, the destruction of the Pentagon, and later the crater in a Pennsylvania field.



“This event was my catalyst to join the Navy,” said Randle. “I had a brother who was already in, and I was on the fence on whether or not I wanted to join, but after September 11th, it wasn’t a question, and there was no doubt in my mind I was joining the Navy.”



Cpl. Natalia Bonilla-Martinez, assigned to the 15th MEU embarked aboard Boxer, has family ties to 9/11 and was among the many who attended the ceremony. Her grandfather was a New York firefighter, which influenced her brother to enlist in the Marine Corps in 2004 and later herself in 2020.



“I was only one year old when 9/11 happened,” said Corporal Natalia Bonilla-Martinez. “When everyone comes together to remember, it’s impactful because there are people that vividly lived through that day and others that weren’t even born, yet we were all still impacted and here serving to protect freedom.”



For Chief (SEL) Aviation Ordnanceman Teresa Lopez-Webster, 9/11 represents a solemn moment for the United States, but also unity and patriotism.



“The newer generation reads about 9/11 in history books, but it is still very recent for many of us,” said Lopez-Webster. “Remembering 9/11 instills empathy in each and every one of us and helps remind us why we are out here doing what we are doing.”



Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.