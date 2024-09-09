DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 10, 2024) – Commander U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, right, speaks with Republic of Fiji Navy Commander Commodore Humphrey Tawake, during the fleet commanders conference of exercise Kakadu 2024 at the Darwin DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 10. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8637117
|VIRIN:
|240910-N-IK052-1136
|Resolution:
|7501x5001
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander U.S. 7th Fleet attends Exercise Kakadu 2024 fleet commander’s conference [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.