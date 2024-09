Commander U.S. 7th Fleet attends Exercise Kakadu 2024 fleet commander’s conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 10, 2024) – Leaders representing the navies of over 30 countries pose for a group photo before the fleet commander’s conference of exercise Kakadu 2024 at the Darwin DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 10. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)