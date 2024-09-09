U.S. Army Garrison Japan and U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan personnel pose for a group photo with Zama Mayor Mito Sato and event participants at the end of Zama’s disaster prevention drill Sept. 7 at Higashihara Elementary School near Camp Zama.
USAG Japan, city of Zama enhance partnership through annual disaster drill
