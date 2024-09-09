USAG Japan, city of Zama enhance partnership through annual disaster drill

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services run to the rescue of a role-player stranded on the roof of a building as part of a scenario during the city of Zama’s disaster prevention drill Sept. 7 at Higashihara Elementary School near Camp Zama. see less | View Image Page

ZAMA, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Japan and U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan joined the city of Zama’s annual comprehensive disaster prevention drill Sept. 7 at Higashihara Elementary School near the installation.



During the drill, several firefighters from USAG Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services assisted in firefighting efforts and used fire ladders in the rescue of personnel trapped on the roof of a building and in firefighting efforts. MEDDAC Soldiers were responsible for applying realistic makeup to injured role-players participating in the scenario.



Zama Mayor Mito Sato said the prevention drill was conducted to confirm the city’s ability to act in accordance with the local disaster prevention plan the city has in place and to confirm cooperation with each participating organization, including USAG Japan.



It was important for each agency and stakeholder to participate in the prevention training and build face-to-face relationships, Sato said. Getting to see each organization’s response systems and capabilities was a good chance for the city to see how USAG Japan and other cooperating agencies work together to provide assistance in an emergency, she added.



“Zama City and Camp Zama are neighbors, and so the drill helps strengthen our partnership and enhance cooperation between us, ensuring our preparedness,” Sato said. “I hope we can further deepen our relationship and build a mutually supportive relationship in the event of a disaster.”



DES Deputy Director William Peppard praised his team’s excellent performance and emphasized the importance of on-the-ground collaboration with the city’s first responders through the drill.



The drill helps all the participants learn something new, whether it be new techniques or ways of doing things, Peppard said. Having both the Japanese and U.S. sides participating helps to further build their relationship both inside and outside the workplace, he added.



“We have an excellent relationship with our local communities, especially Zama, to both their fire chief, the mayor, the firefighters and the first responders.” Peppard said. “Almost on a daily basis, [we are] protecting our community of both Japanese and U.S. citizens who work in Camp Zama.”



Peppard said it is always good to practice interoperability.



“The more you practice when something real happens … both organizations can automatically sync and start working together,” he said, “and it’s also beneficial as community engagement, showing that U.S. personnel and the Japanese can work together.”