    NCTF-RH Tank 6 Degassing [Image 5 of 7]

    NCTF-RH Tank 6 Degassing

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (Sept. 4, 2024) Equipment is installed to control airflow into tank 6 and aid in the venting process during ventilation operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2024. The tank ventilation and air monitoring procedures have undergone rigorous modeling and regulatory scrutiny to ensure the safety of the surrounding community while allowing workers to safely enter and clean the interior of the tanks. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8636795
    VIRIN: 240904-N-MK588-1129
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 435.71 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Tank 6 Degassing [Image 7 of 7], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water quality
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

