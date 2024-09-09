NCTF-RH Tank 6 Degassing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HALAWA, Hawaii (Sept. 4, 2024) Equipment is installed to control airflow into tank 6 and aid in the venting process during ventilation operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2024. The tank ventilation and air monitoring procedures have undergone rigorous modeling and regulatory scrutiny to ensure the safety of the surrounding community while allowing workers to safely enter and clean the interior of the tanks. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)