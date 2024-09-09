NCTF-RH Tank 6 Degassing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HALAWA, Hawaii (Sept. 4, 2024) A view of a tunnel from an entrance at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)