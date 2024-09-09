HALAWA, Hawaii (Sept. 4, 2024) A view of a tunnel from an entrance at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8636793
|VIRIN:
|240904-N-MK588-1064
|Resolution:
|3504x2336
|Size:
|457.08 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCTF-RH Tank 6 Degassing [Image 7 of 7], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.