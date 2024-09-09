A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 10, 2024. During the BTF, pilots and support personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, worked around the clock to provide constant readiness and long-range precision strike capabilities, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8636752
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-QX786-1010
|Resolution:
|5065x3317
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.