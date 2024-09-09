B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 10, 2024. During the BTF, pilots and support personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, worked around the clock to provide constant readiness and long-range precision strike capabilities, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)