Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 10, 2024. During the BTF, pilots and support personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, worked around the clock to provide constant readiness and long-range precision strike capabilities, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8636752
    VIRIN: 240910-F-QX786-1010
    Resolution: 5065x3317
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission
    B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download