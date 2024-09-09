Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission [Image 2 of 2]

    B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber prepares to take off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 10, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the U.S. Air Force’s always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    This work, B-2 takes-off from RAAF Amberley for local BTF integration mission [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

