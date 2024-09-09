Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zeroing before qualifing [Image 2 of 2]

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Aldrich, of the 66th Security Forces Squadron, based at Hanscom Air Force Base, zeros his M4-A1 rifle as part of annual qualification on K Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 11.

    This work, Zeroing before qualifing [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

