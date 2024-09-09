From left, Tech. Sgt. Robert Aldrich, Sgt. Caleb Teats and 2nd Lt. Allen Luna-Alcaraz, all of the 66th Security Forces Squadron check the shot group on K Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 11.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8635904
|VIRIN:
|240911-O-HX738-3775
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ensuring accuracy at Devens [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.