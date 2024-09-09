Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ensuring accuracy at Devens [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ensuring accuracy at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Tech. Sgt. Robert Aldrich, Sgt. Caleb Teats and 2nd Lt. Allen Luna-Alcaraz, all of the 66th Security Forces Squadron check the shot group on K Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 11.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8635904
    VIRIN: 240911-O-HX738-3775
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensuring accuracy at Devens [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ensuring accuracy at Devens
    Zeroing before qualifing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    US Air Force
    66th Security Forces Squadron
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download