    Naval Support Activity Mid-South Sept. 11 Memorial

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 11, 2024) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Kevin Eracha, Chief Petty Officer Selectee, rings the ceremony bell during a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mid-South. The memorial was held in remembrance of those who perished in the tragic attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)

