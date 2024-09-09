Naval Support Activity Mid-South Sept. 11 Memorial

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 11, 2024) – Sailors stand in formation during a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mid-South. The memorial was held in remembrance of those who perished in the tragic attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)
