Navy Cmdr. Daniel Maldonado, center, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Yokosuka, Japan, and Seiroh Koike, right, management analyst, DLA Distribution Yokosuka, Japan, pose for a photo with officers of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force ordnance school. The officers were given a tour and briefing on the operations at DLA Distribution. Photo by Masuyoshi Tomo.
DLA Distribution shares lessons learned with Japanese allies
