    5-4 ADA air defenders compete in a Relay Race Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    5-4 ADA air defenders compete in a Relay Race Competition

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment competed in a Relay Race Competition Aug. 29th in Ansbach, Germany. This is one of the great ways we build camaraderie, test physical limits, and have some fun competition with all the soldiers in the battalion. The winner of the race was Charlie Battery (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 04:35
    Photo ID: 8634510
    VIRIN: 240829-A-TT538-5837
    Resolution: 2015x723
    Size: 408.15 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADA air defenders compete in a Relay Race Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Stockholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Short range air defense system

    TAGS

    NATO
    Air Defense Artillery
    SGT STOUT
    SHORAD
    StrongerTogether
    MSHORD

